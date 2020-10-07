October 7, 2020

Phuket Postpones Reopening to Foreign Tourists Until the End of the Vegetarian Festival

Vegetarian Festival in Phuket Island

Vegetarian Festival in Phuket Island. Photo: Binder Donedat / flickr.


BANGKOK, Oct 7 (TNA) – The resort island of Phuket has postponed reopening to foreign tourists until the end of the Vegetarian Festival to create confidence among local tourists.

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disease Control Dr. Kajornsak Kaewcharat said the first group of 150 Chinese tourists, earlier scheduled to arrive in Phuket on Oct8 will come after Oct 25.

