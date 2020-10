PHITSANULOK: An elderly couple were killed when a car driven by their son veered off the road and hit a tree in Muang district on Wednesday. The driver’s 10-year-old daughter was seriously injured.

Pol Lt Col Kamchad Chanthasen, a Muang duty officer, said the accident occurred about 11am on a ring road in tambon Chom Thong.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chinnawat Singha

BANGKOK POST

