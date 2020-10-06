Chinese, Scandinavian Tourists to Arrive in Thailand This Month

Chinese, Scandinavian Tourists to Arrive in Thailand This Month1 min read
BANGKOK, Oct 6 (TNA) – At least two groups of foreign tourists are scheduled to arrive in Thailand in October under the Special Tourist Visa (STV) scheme.
Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Yutthasak Supasorn confirmed that tourists from China and Scandinavian countries, complying with regulations will come to Thailand after the Thai government started easing regulations on Oct 1.
The quota, set by the Thai authorities limits the tourist number at approximate 300 persons per week or about 1,200 a month.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA