Chinese, Scandinavian Tourists to Arrive in Thailand This Month





BANGKOK, Oct 6 (TNA) – At least two groups of foreign tourists are scheduled to arrive in Thailand in October under the Special Tourist Visa (STV) scheme.

Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Yutthasak Supasorn confirmed that tourists from China and Scandinavian countries, complying with regulations will come to Thailand after the Thai government started easing regulations on Oct 1.

The quota, set by the Thai authorities limits the tourist number at approximate 300 persons per week or about 1,200 a month.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



