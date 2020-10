A drunk taxi driver who attacked another vehicle with a long knife after a minor accident has been charged with damaging property, reckless driving causing damage and illegally carrying a weapon.

Suwisit Chaengpradit, 38, turned himself in at Bang Sri Muang police station in Muang district of Nonthaburi to acknowledge the charges on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts