October 11, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dies, aged 65

2 min read
3 days ago TN
Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen spoke at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History and Zócalo Public Square Feb. 12, 2015

Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen spoke at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History and Zócalo Public Square Feb. 12, 2015. Photo: National Museum of American History / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


Edward Lodewijk “Eddie” Van Halen, lead guitarist of US rock band Van Halen, died Tuesday at age 65 following an extended battle with throat cancer. His death was confirmed by his son, Wolfgang Van Halen.

Van Halen was a native of the Netherlands, eventually relocating to Pasadena, California.

Numerous iconic rock musicians such as Billy Idol and Yusuf/Cat Stevens paid tribute to the guitarist following the announcement of his death.

Eddie Van Halen was known for his heavy use of two-handed tapping and complex harmonics in his guitar playing, and has been widely regarded as one of the most influential electric guitarists. The guitarist formed Van Halen with his brother Alex Van Halen in 1972. The band’s 1978 self-titled debut album peaked at #19 on the Billboard charts and was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), having sold over 10 million copies. The band eventually rose to become one of the best-selling musical artists to date. In 2007 they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The guitarist is perhaps best-known for his guitar solo Eruption, the second track on the group’s debut album. Mike McCready of Pearl Jam likened his first time hearing the solo to first hearing classical composer Mozart. In an interview with Rolling Stone, McCready commented, “he gets sounds that aren’t necessarily guitar sounds — a lot of harmonics, textures that happen just because of how he picks.”

Van Halen had been previously diagnosed with tongue cancer as early as 2000. He was known for his reclusive personality.

Source: wikinews.org

Wikinews

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dies, aged 65 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Dozens stage fireworks attack on police station in Paris suburb

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai soldier returning from South Sudan among 2 new virus cases

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Police to negotiate with October 14 protesters

6 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Dozens stage fireworks attack on police station in Paris suburb

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket Thai-Canadian model Amanda Obdam crowned Miss Universe Thailand

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai soldier returning from South Sudan among 2 new virus cases

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

At least 20 killed and 30 injured in a bus-train collision in Chachoengsao

6 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close