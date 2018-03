TRAT: A man was arrested after leading police on a long car chase across town in Muang district on Monday night until his vehicle overturned.

From about 9.30 pm, police chased a man driving a Toyota Altis with Chanthaburi plates. Police had been tipped off he may have been carrying an AK-47 rifle.

Full story: Bangkok Post

JAKKRIT WAEWKRAIHONG

BANGKOK POST