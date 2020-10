SAMUT PRAKAN: A 45-year-old woman has been arrested in Bang Phli district and charged with cheating hundreds of Myanmar workers out of about 7 million baht with fraudulent passport and visa services.

Police and labour officials arrested Wassana Wongkhamjan at her house on Friday morning. It is the registered offie of KPS Management Co.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham and Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts