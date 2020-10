A helicopter, carrying a 6-member medical team of Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn, crash-landed near the Sirikit Dam in Thailand’s northern province of Uttradit Thursday night.

Initial reports, from the Third Army Region, said that the two pilots were injured and have already been sent to a hospital in the province while others on board are safe.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

