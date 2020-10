PATTANI: A ranger volunteer was killed and five other members of the security forces wounded at the scene of an ambush in Sai Buri district on Friday morning.

About 7.50am, in tambon Bang Kao of Sai Buri district, gunmen ambushed a teacher protection team travelling on motorcycles, Pol Capt Veerasak Suwannakhom, deputy investigation chief for Sai Buri, said.

