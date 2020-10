BANGKOK, Oct 9 (TNA) — Thai Airways International (THAI) has confirmed it will not disband its wholly owned Thai Smile Airways, the business of which remains competitive.

Acting THAI president Chansin Treenuchagron said there was not a plan to shut down the airline as the operations of Thai Smile Airways was gradually improving and its passenger load factor already rose to 70%.

