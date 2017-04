Travel booking site TripAdvisor surprised folks in the aviation industry, naming THAI Smile Airways as travellers’ favourite regional carrier in Asia-Pacific and the best airline in Thailand.

The wholly owned sister airline of flag carrier Thai Airways International was honoured on the basis of the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travellers worldwide over a 12-month period to February 2017.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BOONSONG KOSITCHOTETHANA