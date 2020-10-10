October 11, 2020

Public may pay respect to statue of late King Bhumibol on October 13th at the Grand Palace

The Grand Palace and Sanam Luang

View of the Grand Palace and Sanam Luang in Bangkok. Photo: Uthen Smantai.


His Majesty the King of Thailand has graciously granted permission for members of the public to pay respect to the statue of the late King Bhumibol at Prasat Phra Thep Bidorn, in the compound of the Grand Palace, on October 13th to commemorate the late King’s passing.

Members of the public can access the late King’s statue through the Wisetchaicharn Gate of the Grand Palace between 8am and 2pm and exit through the Sawatdisopha Gate, which will be open from 2pm until 5pm.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

