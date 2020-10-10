Flood Hits Pak Chong Municipality in Nakhon Ratchasima





NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Oct 10 (TNA) – Runoffs from Khao Yai flooded Pak Chong municipality. The current was strong and the flood level reached nearly one meter deep in some areas. The old route of Mitrapharp Highway was closed.

The Lam Takhong reservoir that received water from the Khao Yai National Park overflowed to Ratcha Phracha community late last night. The flood level was subsiding but remained deep and local roads were impassable to small vehicles. It was among six flooded communities in Pak Chong municipality.

