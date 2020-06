NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Khao Yai National Park, which is set to reopen to tourists from July 1, has regenerated well during the time it has been closed to help contain the Covid-19 pandemic, park director Maj Narin Pinsakul said on Tuesday.

Maj Narin said the Khao Yai National Park is now ready to welcome tourists.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

