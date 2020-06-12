Fri. Jun 12th, 2020

127 National Parks of Thailand to reopen on July 1st

Surin Island Marine National Park in Thailand

Surin Island Marine National Park in Thailand. Photo: Armiblue.


Many of Thailand’s 127 national parks are to reopen, either fully or partially, as of July 1st, after three months of closure.

Mr. Jongklai Worapongsathorn, deputy director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said today (Friday) that 64 parks, including Khao Yai in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, will be fully reopened and 63 others will partially reopen, while 28 will remain closed.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

