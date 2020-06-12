Fri. Jun 12th, 2020

COVID-19: Curfew ending, country remains closed to outsiders

Phuket Police campaign against foreign drivers without international driving license

The night curfew will end on Monday, but strict controls will continue to be enforced on immigration because Covid-19 is coming from other countries, a senior government spokesman announced on Friday.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said the curfew would be lifted on June 15 to allow local people to travel, because there had not been a case of local coronavirus infection for some time now.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

