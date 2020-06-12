COVID-19: Curfew ending, country remains closed to outsiders

COVID-19: Curfew ending, country remains closed to outsiders1 min read
The night curfew will end on Monday, but strict controls will continue to be enforced on immigration because Covid-19 is coming from other countries, a senior government spokesman announced on Friday.
Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said the curfew would be lifted on June 15 to allow local people to travel, because there had not been a case of local coronavirus infection for some time now.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS