CHANTHABURI, June 13 (TNA) – Veterinarians and academics caught horseshoe bats in a deep forest cave of the eastern province to test them for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as such bats in China were found infected with it.

There are as many as 23 species of horseshoe bats in Thailand and they had never been tested for the virus.

