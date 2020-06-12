Fri. Jun 12th, 2020

Coronavirus: Phuket Airport May Reopen on June 16

Phuket International Airport runway

Runway at Phuket International Airport. Photo: Jakkrit Prasertwit.


PHUKET, June 12 (TNA) – The general manager of Phuket airport expected it to reopen on June 16 along with the resumption of many other business and activities approved by the government.

Thanee Chuangchoo, the general manager, said Phuket airport had been closed due to an order from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Phuket airport had always been prepared to be 100% ready for reopening although its service resumption had been postponed twice, he said.

