COVID-19: Phuket airport inspected for readiness to reopen
PHUKET: Dr Suwit Thammapalo, Chief of the Ministry of Public Health’s International Quarantine Division, conducted an inspection of Phuket International Airport yesterday (June 9) for its readiness to reopen.
Present to lead Dr Suwit on the tour of the facility was Phuket International Airport Deputy Director Wichit Kaewsaithiam, who showed Dr Suwit the equipment, staff and processes in place ready to allow passengers to arrive and depart Phuket via the airport.
By The Phuket News