Thailand records two new arriving coronavirus cases

Thailand records two new arriving coronavirus cases1 min read
Two more COVID-19 cases among recent arrivals were recorded today, with no locally acquired infections reported for 15 days.
CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr. Pannapha Yongtrakul said that one of the two new cases arrived from Saudi Arabia and entered a state quarantine facility in the southern border province of Pattani. The second, arrived from the Netherlands and entered state quarantine in Bangkok.
By Thai PBS World