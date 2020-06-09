Tue. Jun 9th, 2020

Thailand records two new arriving coronavirus cases

A pack of face masks

A pack of face masks. Photo: De an Sun / Unsplash.


Two more COVID-19 cases among recent arrivals were recorded today, with no locally acquired infections reported for 15 days.

CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr. Pannapha Yongtrakul said that one of the two new cases arrived from Saudi Arabia and entered a state quarantine facility in the southern border province of Pattani. The second, arrived from the Netherlands and entered state quarantine in Bangkok.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

