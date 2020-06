PHUKET, June 9 (TNA) – Phuket has reopened its beaches to the public from Tuesday following two months of closure to contain Covid-19.

The island province has no new infections for 16 days in a row, so it opened all beaches in further easing of its lockdown measures.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

