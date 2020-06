PHUKET: A Russian man has been arrested in Patong for selling fake tour vouchers to Russian nationals to the tune of more than B100,000, Patong Police have reported.

The man, 34-year-old Leonid Iurkovskii, was taken into custody in front of a condominium project in Patong at 1:20pm yesterday (June 8), Patong Police Chief Col Aganit Danpitaksat told The Phuket News.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News

