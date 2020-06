NARATHIWAT: Police have arrested a man and his pregnant wife for a 78,000 baht snatch-and-run robbery at a gold shop in Bacho district on Monday.

Sulkiflee Sani and his seven-month pregnant wife Waeba Tayeh were taken into custody at their house in Moo 6 village of tambon Bareh Tai on Monday evening.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Waedao Harai

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts