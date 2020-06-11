No new coronavirus infections or fatalities recorded in Thailand





Thailand is enjoying a day free from new COVID-19 infections or deaths, but the population are being strongly advised to remain vigilant.

CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr. Pannapha Yongtrakul, told a news briefing on Thursday that, despite the lack of new infections today, there is no justification for complacency and we must carry on protecting ourselves with face masks, social distancing and frequent hand cleansing.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

