Thu. Jun 11th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

No new coronavirus infections or fatalities recorded in Thailand

1 min read
11 mins ago TN
Asian girl wearing face mask.

Asian girl wearing face mask. Photo: Michael Amadeus / Unsplash.


Thailand is enjoying a day free from new COVID-19 infections or deaths, but the population are being strongly advised to remain vigilant.

CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr. Pannapha Yongtrakul, told a news briefing on Thursday that, despite the lack of new infections today, there is no justification for complacency and we must carry on protecting ourselves with face masks, social distancing and frequent hand cleansing.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

No new coronavirus infections or fatalities recorded in Thailand 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Famous Thai actor and director Sarunyoo Wongkrachang dies at 59 of liver cancer

30 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai Airways to resume international flights on August 1

50 mins ago TN
1 min read

More returnees test positive for coronavirus

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

No new coronavirus infections or fatalities recorded in Thailand

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai crewmen in precautionary quarantine after disembarking Singapore cargo ship in Phuket

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Maha Sarakham: Russian, 2 Thais caught with marijuana during curfew

25 mins ago TN
1 min read

Famous Thai actor and director Sarunyoo Wongkrachang dies at 59 of liver cancer

30 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close