Wed. Jun 10th, 2020

More returnees test positive for coronavirus

Boeing 747-400 Economy class cabin

Boeing 747-400 Economy class cabin. Image: Altair78.


The government on Wednesday reported four new patients with Covid-19 infections, all quarantined returnees, raising the total to 3,125, but no more deaths, over the previous 24 hours.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said one new case was a man aged 44 who had worked and stayed in a multi-national camp in Madagascar. He returned on June 3 and was quarantined in Bangkok.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

