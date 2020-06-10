More returnees test positive for coronavirus

More returnees test positive for coronavirus1 min read
The government on Wednesday reported four new patients with Covid-19 infections, all quarantined returnees, raising the total to 3,125, but no more deaths, over the previous 24 hours.
Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said one new case was a man aged 44 who had worked and stayed in a multi-national camp in Madagascar. He returned on June 3 and was quarantined in Bangkok.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS