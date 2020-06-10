COVID-19: Prayut Stresses Beach Regulations

COVID-19: Prayut Stresses Beach Regulations1 min read
BANGKOK(NNT) – Images of beaches overflowing with tourists have caused concern about the COVID-19 outbreak. The PM has stressed that related authorities must strictly maintain measures, such as screening and social distancing.
Mrs. Narumon Pinyosinwat, spokesperson for the PM’s office revealed that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered authorities responsible for beaches to ensure tourists can do all activities without causing congestion or the possibility of COVID-19 spreading.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird
Rewriter: hugh brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand