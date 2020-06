BANGKOK, June 10 (TNA) – Security authorities considered the 4th phase of business lockdown easing that would include a 15-day break of the night-time curfew.

Gen Somsak Roongsita, secretary-general of the National Security Council who chaired the government’s COVID-19 control committee, said his panel would consider the 4th phase of easing business and activity lockdowns.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts