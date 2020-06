Thai durians caused pandemonium at a post office in a German town in Bavaria, sending six postal workers to hospital and causing the complete evacuation of the facility, according to a CNN report.

The incident took place last Saturday at a post office in Schweinfurt, after staff noticed a pungent smell emanating from a package.

By Thai PBS World

