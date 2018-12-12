Bavaria Riot: Migrants Attack Policemen, Set Refugee Centre on Fire





Eleven people, including one policeman, have been injured as a result of unrest in a so-called anchor centre for migrants in the southern Germany. Several Eritrean nationals are said to have attacked security staffers and policemen with stones and metal bars, as well as set the building on fire. A police raid later revealed drugs and stolen goods.

Several people were detained following a violent outburst in the Upper Franconian Anchor Centre for migrants in the northern Bavarian town of Bamberg. Police were called to the site after a disturbance was reported on Tuesday night. The patrol that first arrived on the scene was attacked with paving stones and other objects. Therefore, reinforcements were deployed, who surrounded the building.

