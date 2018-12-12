Purple Line, Phuket light rail among projects up for PPP





The MRT’s Purple Line southern extension from Kanchanaphisek Outer Ring Road to Tao Poon and provincial mass transit projects in Phuket are expected to seek approval from the public-private partnership (PPP) committee early next year before proceeding under the fast-track PPP scheme.

But the committee has instructed the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) to reconsider the Orange Line’s eastern and western sections, saying the proposed civil construction cost is too high, said Prapas Kong-Ied, director-general of the State Enterprise Policy Office, after a PPP committee meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WICHIT CHANTANUSORNSIRI

BANGKOK POST

