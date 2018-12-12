Toyota taxi-meter in Udon Thani, Thailand
Isan

Loan Shark Gang Arrested in Udon Thani

By TN / December 12, 2018

UDON THANI, DEC 12 (TNA) – Thai police have arrested members of a loan shark gang in Udon Thani province, seizing assets worth Bt527 million.

A crackdown operation to combat loan sharks led to the arrests of Bancha Thitiwatanakarn, 50, leader of the gang at his house.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close