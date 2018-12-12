Loan Shark Gang Arrested in Udon Thani

UDON THANI, DEC 12 (TNA) – Thai police have arrested members of a loan shark gang in Udon Thani province, seizing assets worth Bt527 million.
A crackdown operation to combat loan sharks led to the arrests of Bancha Thitiwatanakarn, 50, leader of the gang at his house.
Full story: tnamcot.com
TNA
