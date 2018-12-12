Bahraini footballer detained 60 days awaiting extradition to Bahrain





The Criminal Court today ordered a former Bahraini national footballer detained for 60 days pending an extradition process after the Bahraini government had requested his extradition to face charges of arson, illegal public gathering to incite public unrest and illegal possession of inflammatory materials.

The public prosecutor of the foreign affairs office of the Office of the Attorney-General earlier sought the court’s order to detain Hakeem Ali Mohammad Ali al-Oraibi, a former national footballer of Bahrain, after the court issued a warrant for his arrest at the request of the prosecutor on December 7.

By Thai PBS World

