Bangkok cop surrenders after French tourist shot dead

A Bangkok police sergeant has turned himself in after allegedly shooting dead a French tourist on Wednesday morning following a pub fight.
Pol Senior Sgt Maj Kantapong Huadsri, assigned to the Lumpini Police station, surrendered soon after the incident.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
