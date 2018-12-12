Thai police and soldiers inspecting an area in Bangkok
Bangkok cop surrenders after French tourist shot dead

A Bangkok police sergeant has turned himself in after allegedly shooting dead a French tourist on Wednesday morning following a pub fight.

Pol Senior Sgt Maj Kantapong Huadsri, assigned to the Lumpini Police station, surrendered soon after the incident.

Full story: The Nation

