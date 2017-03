One of two suspects wanted in connection with the death of a security guard at Lumpini Boxing Stadium has been arrested in the border province of Surin while attempting to escape to Cambodia.

Speaking at Bang Khen police station yesterday, Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) chief Sanit Mahathavorn said Jiraphan Koisap, 36, was apprehended on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS