CHIANG RAI — Just when the northern region was enduring a summer heat wave, a massive electrical failure occurred Wednesday morning, affecting four provinces including Thailand’s second largest city.

For an hour, most of the buildings in the four provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang and Lamphun were without power except those equipped with backup generators, such as hospitals and some major shopping malls.

By Teeranai Charuvastra