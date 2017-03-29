Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Home > Bangkok > BMA is likely to continue BRT bus service

BMA is likely to continue BRT bus service

Bangkok BRT bus Sunlong SLK6125CNG
TN Bangkok 0

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is likely to continue its loss-ridden BRT bus service after recent survey of affected people supported the service to continue.

BMA governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang said the survey showed that the majority supported the city administration to continue the service as the termination would mean it’s earlier investment of 18 billion baht eight years ago would be a waste.

Besides, they said the BMA has to demolish the bus stations along the route, he said.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Motorists clash with flood protesters in Bangkok

Thai Police own big casino in Bangkok

Police believe Bangkok bus stop bomber is expert; Opposition denounces attack

Leave a Reply