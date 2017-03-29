BMA is likely to continue BRT bus service

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is likely to continue its loss-ridden BRT bus service after recent survey of affected people supported the service to continue.

BMA governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang said the survey showed that the majority supported the city administration to continue the service as the termination would mean it’s earlier investment of 18 billion baht eight years ago would be a waste.

Besides, they said the BMA has to demolish the bus stations along the route, he said.

By Thai PBS Reporters