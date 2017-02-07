BMA resolves to terminate BRT system

BANGKOK, 7 February 2017 (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has approved the termination of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) after the system was found to be operating at a loss.

Following a meeting of BMA executives, Bangkok Deputy Governor Pol Lt Gen Amnuay Nimmano made known that a consensus was reached to put an end to the BRT. He cited the ineffectiveness of the system in solving traffic congestion as one of the reasons for its shutdown, pointing out that its operation requires one traffic lane and results in traffic build-up in many areas, especially around its terminal station near Sathorn-Narathiwat intersection.

