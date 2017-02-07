Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Home > Asia > New Challenge on the Horizon: Nexus of Daesh-Rohingya-Bangladeshi Terror Outfit

New Challenge on the Horizon: Nexus of Daesh-Rohingya-Bangladeshi Terror Outfit

Vessel with 90 Rohingya Muslims on board
TN Asia 0

With the latest input from Bangladesh, it has now dawned upon Indian security agencies that the radicalization of the Rohingya migrants is happening at a faster pace and on a scale much larger than what they had earlier anticipated.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Bangladeshi authorities have alerted India’s security agencies that a splinter group of the Bangladesh-based terror outfit Jamat-ul-Mujahideen — Bangladesh (JMB) has colluded with the Daesh and has been radicalizing Rohingya Muslims who have fled from Myanmar.

The findings came into light during Bangladesh’s investigation of the July 2016 terror attack on a Café in Dhaka that claimed the lives of 20 people including Indians, Italians and Americans. Though Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, investigations suggested that the terror plot was executed with the help of the New JMB that mainly comprised Rohingya migrants.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Village in snow in Japan

At Least 7 Killed After Avalanches Hit Tajikistan – Emergencies Agency

Yazidi refugees

Children Brutalized by IS Will Need Urgent Help, Experts Say

Report: Chinese Police Fire on Tibetan Protest

Leave a Reply