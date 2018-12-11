Expressway in central Bangkok
Elderly Benz driver charged in fatal expressway crash

By TN / December 11, 2018

The elderly woman driver of a Mercedes-Benz involved in a fatal crash with a stalled furniture truck on an elevated expressway shoulder in Nonthaburi has been charged with reckless driving causing death.

Surang Supornsuk, 72, owner and driver of the black Mercedes, told police that she suffered severe chest pain and passed out while driving on the Srirat expressway on Tuesday morning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

