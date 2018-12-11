Pattani police seize rifles and pistol along with 50,000 meth pills from drug suspect





Police on Tuesday morning arrested a 35-year-old drug-dealer suspect and seized 50,024 methamphetamine pills, an M16 rifle, an AK-47 rifle and a 9mm pistol, along with ammunition and Bt695,920 cash, in Pattani’s Mayo district.

Officers will investigate further with a view to identifying his accomplices, said Pattani’s police chief, Pol Maj-General Piyawat Chalermsri.

Full story: The Nation

By Pares Lohasan

The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



