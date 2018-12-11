Anoru, Pattani District
South

Pattani police seize rifles and pistol along with 50,000 meth pills from drug suspect

By TN / December 11, 2018

Police on Tuesday morning arrested a 35-year-old drug-dealer suspect and seized 50,024 methamphetamine pills, an M16 rifle, an AK-47 rifle and a 9mm pistol, along with ammunition and Bt695,920 cash, in Pattani’s Mayo district.

Officers will investigate further with a view to identifying his accomplices, said Pattani’s police chief, Pol Maj-General Piyawat Chalermsri.

Full story: The Nation

By Pares Lohasan
The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close