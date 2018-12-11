Pattani police seize rifles and pistol along with 50,000 meth pills from drug suspect

Police on Tuesday morning arrested a 35-year-old drug-dealer suspect and seized 50,024 methamphetamine pills, an M16 rifle, an AK-47 rifle and a 9mm pistol, along with ammunition and Bt695,920 cash, in Pattani’s Mayo district.
Officers will investigate further with a view to identifying his accomplices, said Pattani’s police chief, Pol Maj-General Piyawat Chalermsri.
Full story: The Nation
By Pares Lohasan
The Nation
