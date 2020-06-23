Anger over proposed list of rules for nightlife and entertainment venues opening in Thailand





Bangkok – The entertainment industry as well as both foreign and Thai social media have erupted over the past day regarding proposed rules to be presented to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) this Friday.

The proposed rules-which the Government is now stressing is only a proposal and not set in stone in any such way were created primarily by a combination of entertainment industry owners, medical doctors and advisors to the CCSA. Critics state that enforcing these rules would make running bars, pubs or nightclubs unprofitable and claim the rules appear to be created by someone with no knowledge of the industry.

thepattayanews.com

Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

