June 23, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Anger over proposed list of rules for nightlife and entertainment venues opening in Thailand

1 min read
55 mins ago TN
Street in Pattaya, Thailand

Street in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Youtube.


Bangkok – The entertainment industry as well as both foreign and Thai social media have erupted over the past day regarding proposed rules to be presented to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) this Friday.

The proposed rules-which the Government is now stressing is only a proposal and not set in stone in any such way were created primarily by a combination of entertainment industry owners, medical doctors and advisors to the CCSA. Critics state that enforcing these rules would make running bars, pubs or nightclubs unprofitable and claim the rules appear to be created by someone with no knowledge of the industry.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

Anger over proposed list of rules for nightlife and entertainment venues opening in Thailand 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand to Open for Specific groups of Visitors

28 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai durian fruits trigger evacuation of post office in German town

46 mins ago TN
1 min read

5 New Coronavirus Cases, Returnees from Egypt and Qatar

59 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand to Open for Specific groups of Visitors

28 mins ago TN
1 min read

Khao Yai National Park to reopen to tourists from July 1

41 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai durian fruits trigger evacuation of post office in German town

46 mins ago TN
1 min read

Anger over proposed list of rules for nightlife and entertainment venues opening in Thailand

55 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close