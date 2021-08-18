  • August 18, 2021
Thai Government Will Procure an Additional 32 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines

People queuing for COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok. Photo: Mr.Ch. CC BY-SA 4.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved the procurement of an additional 32 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, to cope with the spreading delta variant of the virus.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Thaveesilp Visanuyothin said the 32 million doses will be comprised of 12 million doses of Sinovac, 10 million of Pfizer and 10 million of other brands, with whom the government is negotiating, to determine which can deliver the fastest. The CCSA expects the negotiations to be complete before the end of September, so that Thailand can achieve the target of administering 100 million doses within 2021.

