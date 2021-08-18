Buriram woman gets 2 COVID vaccine shots in one day by mistake







BURI RAM: An elderly woman accidentally received two jabs of the AstraZeneca vaccine when she went to a vaccination centre in Muang district on Saturday for a second Covid-19 shot.

A man posted on Facebook a picture of the woman with a message: “The only one in Buri Ram. Grandma Somwang Jukul received two shots of AZ at the same time on Aug 14. This morning a health official called and asked about her conditions out of concern. She is doing well. Thanks all for showing care for her.”

Full story: Bangkok Post

Surachai Piragsa

