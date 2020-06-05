5 New Coronavirus Cases, Returnees from Egypt and Qatar

5 New Coronavirus Cases, Returnees from Egypt and Qatar1 min read
BANGKOK, June 23 (TNA) – Thailand confirmed five more cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients who returned from Egypt and Qatar earlier this month.
Announcing the new cases, Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said that two infected returnees arrived in Thailand on June 9 and were brought to state quarantine facilities in Chon Buri province.
