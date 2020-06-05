June 23, 2020

5 New Coronavirus Cases, Returnees from Egypt and Qatar

Doha in Qatar

Doha, the capital of Qatar. Photo: Martin Belam.


BANGKOK, June 23 (TNA) – Thailand confirmed five more cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients who returned from Egypt and Qatar earlier this month.

Announcing the new cases, Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said that two infected returnees arrived in Thailand on June 9 and were brought to state quarantine facilities in Chon Buri province.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

