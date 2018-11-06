Brit charged, fined after yacht lightning-strike fire

PHUKET: The British skipper on board the yacht that caught fire after a lightning strike and burned to the waterline off Phuket late last Friday afternoon has been handed down a three-month suspended jail term and fined B3,000 for operating a boat in Thai waters without the appropriate license.
The news was revealed at Phuket Provincial Hall late yesterday afternoon (Nov 5) at a meeting called by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana.
thephuketnews.com
The Phuket News
