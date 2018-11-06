Helmet for traffic police in Thailand
Woman arrested for drugging, robbing Italian in Pattaya

By TN / November 6, 2018

CHON BURI: A 48-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of drugging and robbing an Italian national of cash and valuables worth about 300,000 baht at his condominium room in Pattaya.

Amorn Yimya, wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya provincial court, was apprehended in Pattaya on Tuesday for collusion in theft.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST

TN

