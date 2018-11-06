FamilyMart convenience store in Pattaya
Pattaya

Norwegian arrested at Pattaya convenience store after “drunken” rampage

November 6, 2018

Customers at a Family Mart in Pattaya were shocked on Monday night as police took down a large, white tourist who had been making a nuisance of himself.

He was found to be a Norwegian though police could ascertain little else as he was “drunk on something”, reported Pattaya Eastern News.

Thaivisa / Pattaya Eastern News

