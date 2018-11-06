Thai military vehicle
South

One Soldier Killed, 7 Injured in Army Camp Blast

By TN / November 6, 2018

RATCHABURI, Nov 6 (TNA) – One soldier was killed, seven others injured in an explosion at the Phutachatra military camp in Ratchaburi.

The blast occurred at 11 a.m. today during a rehearsal to demonstrate the mission of the army’s engineer department in preparation for a group of visitors, says Col Sirichan Ngathong, deputy army spokesperson.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close