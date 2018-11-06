One Soldier Killed, 7 Injured in Army Camp Blast





RATCHABURI, Nov 6 (TNA) – One soldier was killed, seven others injured in an explosion at the Phutachatra military camp in Ratchaburi.

The blast occurred at 11 a.m. today during a rehearsal to demonstrate the mission of the army’s engineer department in preparation for a group of visitors, says Col Sirichan Ngathong, deputy army spokesperson.

