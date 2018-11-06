Woman, 80, rescued after jumping into Songkhla canal





An upset 80-year-old woman, who jumped into a canal in Songkhla province, was rescued by two fishermen, police said.

The woman reportedly felt bitter after being reprimanded by her sister.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

