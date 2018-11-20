20 school children injured in van accident in Lampang





About 20 school children were injured when a passenger van in which they were travelling to schools crashed into a roadside power pole apparently after one of the car tires burst in the northern province of Lampang this morning.

The incident happened on Lampang-Chiang Mai highway in Tambon Pong Saen Thong, Muang district of Lampang. The young victims, who suffered injuries with no death, were rushed by rescue workers to the district hospital for medical treatment.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

